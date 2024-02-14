Intent to hire freshers rises 6 per cent in H1 FY24, says Report

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jobs

Intent to hire freshers has shown a notable improvement for the first half of 2024, rising by 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, signalling growing confidence among employers in India, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The Career Outlook Report HY1 (January-June) by TeamLease EdTech indicates a 6 per cent increase in freshers' hiring intentions for the first half of 2024 compared to H1 of 2023. Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, highlighted the shift in employer sentiment, noting that organisations are displaying greater confidence in India's growth trajectory. He emphasised that this confidence is reflected in their willingness to recruit fresh talent and fortify their workforce.

Based on a survey conducted among 377 freshers and 149 employers during July-September 2023, the report identifies the top three industries exhibiting the highest hiring intent for freshers: e-commerce and technology startups (55 per cent), engineering and infrastructure (53 per cent), and telecommunications (50 per cent).

However, the IT industry has experienced an overall decrease in the intent to hire freshers compared to the corresponding and sequential periods of 2023. Similarly, the media and entertainment sectors have witnessed a 3 per cent decrease in hiring intent.

The report also highlights specific roles that are in high demand across industries for freshers, including graphic designer, legal associate, chemical engineer, and digital marketing executive.

(With PTI inputs)