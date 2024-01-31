India's core sector growth declines to 14-month low of 3.80 per cent in December

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Steel production

India's eight core sectors recorded a growth of 3.8 per cent in December, as per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 31. This growth rate, observed in key infrastructure industries including coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, refinery products, and natural gas, marks the lowest in 14 months.

In November 2023, the core sector growth reported a figure of 7.8 per cent, which was later revised slightly upward to 7.9 per cent by the commerce ministry on January 31. Comparatively, in December 2022, the output of these eight core sectors had experienced growth of 8.3 per cent.

For the April-December period, the output of India's eight core industries was 8.1 per cent higher year-on-year. This growth rate mirrors the performance in the first nine months of the preceding fiscal year, 2022-23.

