Festival bonanza for Railway employees! Govt announces 78-day bonus

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2022 16:04 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE Lakhs of Indian Railways employees will be benefitted by the bonus scheme.

Railway bonus: Diwali has come early for lakhs of Indian Railways employees as the Centre on Wednesday announced 78-day bonus for them. The Modi Cabinet approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22. 

The PLB amount has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.  Rs. 17,951 has been set as a maximum limit for each employee. 

More details to follow.

Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com
