Festival bonanza for Railway employees! Govt announces 78-day bonus

Lakhs of Indian Railways employees will be benefitted by the bonus scheme.

Railway bonus: Diwali has come early for lakhs of Indian Railways employees as the Centre on Wednesday announced 78-day bonus for them. The Modi Cabinet approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.

The PLB amount has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. Rs. 17,951 has been set as a maximum limit for each employee.

