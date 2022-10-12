Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Aadhaar card update: UIDAI urges document updation for numbers issued over 10 years back

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI urges document updation for numbers issued over 10 years back

Aadhaar card update: It said those who were issued the unique identification number more than 10 years back and have not done any updation since the issue are being "requested" to update their documents.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2022 11:23 IST
Aadhaar card, Aadhaar card update, Aadhaar card news, Aadhaar card latest news, UIDAI, UIDAI urges d
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Aadhaar card news: UIDAI urges document updation for numbers issued over 10 years back.

Highlights

  • Government agency UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back
  • The updation can be done online as well as at the Aadhaar centres
  • UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory

Aadhaar card update: Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents, UIDAI said.

In a statement, UIDAI- the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers- said the updation can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

It said those who were issued the unique identification number more than 10 years back and have not done any updation since the issue are being "requested" to update their documents.

UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

"Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," it said.

The updation of identification documents and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee.

"This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre," it added.

The Aadhaar programme establishes identification through the iris, fingerprint and photographs.

Over the last 10 years, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a source of identification for individuals, the statement said. The Aadhaar number is used in different government schemes and services.

Related Stories
'Violates fundamental right to privacy': Owaisi opposes proposal to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

'Violates fundamental right to privacy': Owaisi opposes proposal to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

Bill to link Aadhaar with Voter ID passed in Lok Sabha amid din

Bill to link Aadhaar with Voter ID passed in Lok Sabha amid din

Man uses wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend: How GPS in SUV exposed him

Man uses wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend: How GPS in SUV exposed him

Aadhaar-voter list linkage: EC warns of severe action against poll officials if data gets leaked

Aadhaar-voter list linkage: EC warns of severe action against poll officials if data gets leaked

To avail of government benefits, individuals are expected to update their Aadhaar data so as to avoid any inconvenience in identification/ certification, it added.

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Newborns to get temporary Aadhar as UIDAI plans to link birth, death data

ALSO READ: UIDAI to conduct 'Aadhaar Hackathon-2021' from today

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News