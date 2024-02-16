India signs agreement with Nepal for UPI integration: List of countries accepting UPI payments

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) have inked the Terms of Reference for integrating the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India with the National Payments Interface (NPI) of Nepal, aiming to streamline cross-border remittances. This collaboration is designed to enable users of both systems to conduct instant, cost-effective fund transfers between India and Nepal.

In its statement, the RBI emphasised that the integration of fast payment systems between India and Nepal through the UPI-NPI linkage will enhance financial connectivity and strengthen the longstanding historical, cultural, and economic bonds between the two nations. As per the agreed Terms of Reference, the necessary infrastructure will be established for the interlinking of UPI and NPI, with the formal commencement of operations slated for a later date.

Furthermore, the recent expansion of UPI payments to seven countries, including Nepal, demonstrates India's commitment to fostering digital payment ecosystems beyond its borders. This expansion follows the recent launch of UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, and the countries covered include France, the UAE, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bhutan, and Nepal.

During a virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inauguration of UPI and Rupay card services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius was marked. PM Modi emphasised the significance of these launches, stating that they underscore the robust linkages between India and these countries. Additionally, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lyra announced the adoption of UPI in France earlier this month, further extending the reach of India's digital payment infrastructure globally.

These are the countries that have begun accepting payments through UPI.

Bhutan (UPI)

NPCL International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan collaborated to introduce BHIM UPI QR-based payments on July 13, 2021, marking Bhutan as the first country to enable UPI transactions.

Oman (UPI and Rupay)

An MoU was signed between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), International Payments Ltd (NIPL), and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) on October 4, 2022.

Mauritius (UPI and Rupay)

Indian visitors to Mauritius can use UPI for payments to local businesses. Additionally, banks in Mauritius have been authorised to issue Rupay cards locally via the MauCAS card network.

Sri Lanka (UPI)

UPI-based QR-code payments can be made by Indians visiting Sri Lanka.

Nepal (UPI)

Indian citizens can execute bank transfers to and from Nepal using UPI IDs through mobile banking.

France (UPI)

The formal launch of the UPI payment system took place at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on February 2.

UAE (UPI)

The UAE is also included among the countries where UPI services are accepted.

Additionally, NIPL has entered into an agreement with the Liquid Group to introduce QR-based UPI payments in 10 Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.