  India's forex reserves rises after four weeks of fall

India's forex reserves rises after four weeks of fall

In July, foreign investors turned net buyers in the Indian equities nearly after 10 months, with an investment of around Rs 4,980 crore in the Indian equity markets.

IANS Mumbai Published on: August 07, 2022 19:03 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.315 billion to $573.875 billion during the week ending June 29.

India's forex reserves rose around $2.4 billion during the week ending July 29, after falling for last four consecutive weeks, on back of positive inflows by foreign investors in the Indian equity market. The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.315 billion to $573.875 billion during the week ending June 29, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly supplementary statistical data.

"India's foreign exchange reserves, supplemented by net forward assets, provide insurance against global spillovers. Our umbrella remains strong," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. "The Reserve Bank has also used its foreign exchange reserves accumulated over the years to curb volatility in the exchange rate," he added.

During the current financial year (up to August 4), the US dollar index (DXY) has appreciated by 8 per cent against a basket of major currencies. In this milieu, the Indian Rupee has moved in a relatively orderly fashion depreciating by 4.7 per cent against the US dollar during the same period - faring much better than several reserve currencies as well as many of its EME and Asian peers.

The depreciation of the Indian rupee is more on account of the appreciation of US dollar rather than weakness in macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy. "Market interventions by the RBI have helped in containing volatility and ensuring orderly movement of the rupee. We remain watchful and focused on maintaining stability of the Indian rupee," Das added.

In July, foreign investors turned net buyers in the Indian equities nearly after 10 months, with an investment of around Rs 4,980 crore in the Indian equity markets. This comes heavy sell-off by these entities of around Rs 50,203 crore. According to NSDL data, investment of foreign investors in July month stood at Rs 4,989 crore, as compared to over Rs 50,000 crore outflows in June, Rs 39,993 crore in May and Rs 17,144 crore in April.

The other central banks of Asia also used their foreign exchange reserves to defend their currency. Despite the resultant drawdown, India's foreign exchange reserves remain the fourth largest globally.

Also Read | India's forex reserves decline by over $1.4 bn

