Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO India's largest corporate deal: IDFC to merge with IDFC First Bank, shares tank 6%

The board of directors of IDFC First Bank Limited has approved the merger of IDFC Limited and IDFC First Bank. The proposed consolidation will unite the two elements into a solitary establishment and improve on the corporate construction. The declaration comes only days after the $40 billion consolidation among HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The share exchange ratio for the consolidation has been set at 155 value portions of IDFC First Bank for each 100 value portions of IDFC Restricted. Based on audited financial statements as of March 31, 2023, the standalone book value per share of IDFC First Bank is anticipated to rise by 4.9% following the merger's completion.

IDFC First Bank shares tank 6%

Shares of IDFC First Bank plunged almost 6% in Tuesday's exchange while those of IDFC Limited gained over 6% following the declaration of swap ratio for the proposed merger between the two entities, which is found for IDFC investors.

The share exchange ratio for the merger of IDFC with IDFC First Bank will be 155 value portions of assumed worth of Rs 10 of IDFC First Bank for each 100 value portions of presumptive worth of Rs 10 of IDFC Limited. The share swap ratio was supportive of target company (IDFC Ltd), Nuvama said adding that the swap ratio compares to 1.55 while Nuvama Alternative was building in 1.40 and 1.60.

Shares of IDFC First Bank plunged 5.9 percent to hit a low of Rs 77.10 on BSE. Then again, while IDFC shares mobilized 6.04 percent to hit a high of Rs 115.70 in early exchange, they later slice gains to 0.46 percent at Rs 109.60 each. Following the consolidation news, CLSA has kept up with its underweight on IDFC First Manage an account with an objective of Rs 85.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023 for 1000 vacancies, Apply Online at centralbankofindia.co.in

Also Read | SBI launches interoperable cardless cash withdrawal from any bank ATM

Latest Business News