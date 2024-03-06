New airline Fly 91 gets DGCA's license, flight operations including to Lakshadweep to start soon

Follow us on Image Source : @FLY91_IN A Fly91 plane (Representational image)

A new airline 'Fly 91' on Wednesday received the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Fly 91 is a regional carrier that strives to enhance air connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 towns across India. The airline currently operates via ATR 72-600 planes for regional operations.

According to reports, the regional carrier will operate flights within India including to Lakshadweep.

The airline currently has two ATR 72-600 planes and is expected to get four more by September.

In the coming days, the flight operations will begin from Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Agatti (In Lakshadweep), and Sindhudurg.

More to follow...