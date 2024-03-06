Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. New airline Fly 91 gets DGCA's license, flight operations including to Lakshadweep to start soon

New airline Fly 91 gets DGCA's license, flight operations including to Lakshadweep to start soon

Fly 91 is a regional airline with headquarters based in Goa. The airline will operate via ATR 72-600 planes.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 17:21 IST
A Fly91 plane (Representational image)
Image Source : @FLY91_IN A Fly91 plane (Representational image)

A new airline 'Fly 91' on Wednesday received the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Fly 91 is a regional carrier that strives to enhance air connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 towns across India. The airline currently operates via ATR 72-600 planes for regional operations.

According to reports, the regional carrier will operate flights within India including to Lakshadweep. 

The airline currently has two ATR 72-600 planes and is expected to get four more by September.

In the coming days, the flight operations will begin from Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Agatti (In Lakshadweep), and Sindhudurg.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement