Delhi's per capita income rises by 22 percent to Rs 4.6 lakh in FY23-24

Friday, March 01, 2024
     
She informed that the Delhi government will present its budget for 2024-25 in the state assembly on March 4.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2024 13:38 IST
Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi Marlena on Friday said that the per capita income of Delhi rose 22 percent in two years at Rs 4,61,910 in 2023-24 from Rs 3,76,217 in 2021-22.

She informed that the Delhi government will present its budget for 2024-25 in the state assembly on March 4.

 
She further said, "Delhi's inflation rate was at 2.81 percent in Jan-Dec 2023, national inflation rate was 5.65 percent in the same period." 

"Delhi's revenue surplus rose to Rs 14,457 cr in 2022-23 from Rs 3,270 cr in 2021-22; Kejriwal govt the only surplus govt in the country," she added. 

