Delhi's per capita income rises by 22 percent to Rs 4.6 lakh in FY23-24

Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi Marlena on Friday said that the per capita income of Delhi rose 22 percent in two years at Rs 4,61,910 in 2023-24 from Rs 3,76,217 in 2021-22.

She informed that the Delhi government will present its budget for 2024-25 in the state assembly on March 4.



She further said, "Delhi's inflation rate was at 2.81 percent in Jan-Dec 2023, national inflation rate was 5.65 percent in the same period."

"Delhi's revenue surplus rose to Rs 14,457 cr in 2022-23 from Rs 3,270 cr in 2021-22; Kejriwal govt the only surplus govt in the country," she added.