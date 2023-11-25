DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Registration for 32,000 flats commences, step-by-step guide on how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The registrations for over 32,000 flats under the Development Authority’s Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023 started on Friday (November 24) and the scheme will close on March 31, 2024. The flats are up on sale on a first-come-first-serve basis and are primarily located in Dwarka, Narela and Lokanayakpuram. There are over 1,100 units in the luxury slot. The scheme also includes residential units in categories such as high-income group, low-income group, middle-income group and economically weaker section.

Prices of flats

The EWS flats will be up for grab from Rs 11.5 lakh, LIG flats from Rs 23 lakh, MIG flats from Rs 1 crore, HIG flats from Rs 1.4 crore, super HIG flats from Rs 2.5 crore, and penthouses from Rs 5 crore.

According to the latest DDA housing scheme, flats will be located at various locations including Narela, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Lokanayakpuram.

The luxurious flats are located in Sector 19B, Dwarka and near Golf Course.

How to apply online for the DDA housing scheme? Step-by-step guide

People can apply online through the DDA website dda.gov.in/eservices.dda.org.in.

Log on to the official website of DDA at https://dda.gov.in/. Fill in the online application form, including your personal details, income and flat type. Upload required documents, including Aadhar, PAN card number, income and residence. Make payment of the application fee once the form is completed and all documents are uploaded. The fee can be paid through net banking, credit or debit card. Jod down the application number once the payment is done.

