CNG price hiked across Delhi-NCR from today | Check news rates

CNG price hike: The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR has risen by Rs 1 per kg from today (November 23). The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has officially announced the price hike in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. Consequently, commuters will now incur higher costs for CNG usage.

In Delhi, the price of CNG has been revised from Rs 74.59 per kg to Rs 75.59 per kg. Meanwhile, the revised rates for Noida and Greater Noida stand at Rs 81.20 per kg and Rs 80.20 per kg, respectively.

CNG price in Ghaziabad, Rewari

In Ghaziabad and Hapur, adjoining Delhi, the updated CNG rate now stands at Rs 80.20 per kg. However, in Rewari, the revised rate, decreased by Rs 1 from the previous price. Initially priced at Rs 82.20 per kg, it is now Rs 81.20 per kg. The increase in the cost of CNG can have potential impacts on various sectors, including transportation and everyday commodities. According to the official website of Indraprastha Gas Limited, the CNG price in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli is Rs 81.58 per kg.

The hike in CNG prices by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) could have a notable impact on regular auto-rickshaw commuters. This increase in the transport sector may lead to additional financial burdens for these commuters, potentially resulting in higher auto-rickshaw fares and affecting their daily commuting expenses.

