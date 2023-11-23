Thursday, November 23, 2023
     
Stock markets jump in early trade; Sensex gains 102 points, Nifty above 19,844 amid positive global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 102.49 points to 66,125.73 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty went up by 33.05 points to 19,844.90.

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock markets - November 23

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 102.49 points to 66,125.73 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty went up by 33.05 points to 19,844.90.

More details are awaited...

Latest News