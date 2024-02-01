Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech in sixth straight budget  

Sitharaman also holds the record for the longest budget speech in India's history, when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes in 2020.

Akshit Tyagi Written By: Akshit Tyagi New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2024 12:15 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her shortest budget speech at 56 minutes, surpassing her record of one and a half hours in her budget speech of 2022. 

Sitharaman also holds the record for the longest budget speech in India's history. In 2020, she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes, breaking her own record from the previous year, when she spoke for around 2 hours and 17 minutes. The record for the shortest budget speech is held by former Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel, who presented the Union Budget in 1977 with a speech containing 800 words.

On the other hand, the record for the longest budget speech in terms of word count was held by former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh in 1991. He used 18,650 words in his budget speech.

 

