Nikhil Joshi as appointed Managing Director of Boeing Defence India

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nikhil Joshi

Boeing, the US-based aerospace company, has appointed Nikhil Joshi as the managing director of Boeing Defence India (BDI) as part of its efforts to strengthen operations and accelerate growth in India's defence sector. Joshi, based in New Delhi, will oversee current and future programmes aimed at enhancing the mission readiness and modernization of India's defence forces.

In his new role, Joshi will report to Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia, and will closely collaborate with Boeing Defence, Space, & Security (BDS), and Boeing Global Services (BGS).

With over 25 years of aerospace and defence industry experience, including two decades of service with the Indian armed forces in the aviation branch of the Indian Navy, Joshi brings a wealth of expertise to Boeing. Prior to joining Boeing, he served as the country manager for Eaton Aerospace, where he played a key role in expanding Eaton's business footprint in India. Joshi's extensive flying experience, commanding frontline ships and air squadrons, adds valuable insights to his new role.

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia, emphasised the importance of efficient solutions, timely support, and flawless execution in Boeing Defence India's commitment to customers and the Indian aerospace and defence industry. Gupte expressed confidence in Joshi's ability to contribute to Boeing's mission in India.

Scott Carpendale, vice president of Asia Pacific at Boeing Global Services-Government Services (BGS-GS), welcomed Joshi to the team, highlighting his leadership and experience, which will drive Boeing's growth strategy in India and reinforce its commitment to serving defence customers in the country.

Boeing has a longstanding presence in India, spanning over eight decades. The company's platforms, including C-17s, AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks, P-8Is, and VVIP aircraft, play a crucial role in India's defence infrastructure. BDI, as a local entity, provides comprehensive lifecycle solutions for government and defence customers in India, underscoring India's significance in Boeing's global business strategy.