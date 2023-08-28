Bank Holidays September 2023: Banks to remain shut for 16 days in these states, check list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A security personnel stands guard outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai.

Bank Holidays September 2023: Banks will be closed for 16 days in September due to national and regional holidays. Banks in some states will be closed once a year in Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji and in September in Hari Raya. If you are planning to go to the bank this month, be sure to check your bank's holiday hours to avoid any problems. Online banking services and ATMs across the country will operate daily.

Regional holidays are set by state governments; There is no mention of them on the official website of the RBI.

Below is the list of all public holidays in September:

3 September 2023: Sunday

6 September 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami. (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, Tamil Nadu)

7 September 2023: Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar)

September 9, 2023: Second Saturday.

September 10, 2023: Sunday.

17 September 2023: Sunday.

18 September 2023: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi (Karnataka and Telangana)

19 September 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Goa)

September 20, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha)

September 22, 2023: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kerala)

September 23, 2023: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday (Jammu and Srinagar)

September 24, 2023: Sunday.

September 25, 2023: Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir)

September 27, 2023: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad).

September 28, 2023: Eid al-Adha or Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat) all holidays and Bank account closes.

Here is the list of weekends off in September

September 3: Sunday

September 9: Saturday 2nd

September 10: 2nd Sunday

September 17: Sunday

September 23: Fourth Saturday

September 24: Sunday last for RBI4 44 30 date is to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes, but these notes will continue to be legally valid after this date.

The RBI will decide whether to extend the September 30 deadline after determining the number of returns sent to banks.

