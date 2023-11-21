Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banking activities face disruption with strikes, holidays | FULL LIST

As December approaches, bank customers across India should brace themselves for disruptions in banking services, including a proposed 6-day strike by bank unions, bank holidays, and weekends. While bank branches are expected to be closed on various occasions, digital banking services through mobile and internet platforms will remain operational.
The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has called for a 6-day nationwide strike in December, affecting different banks on different dates:
- December 4: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank, State Bank of India (SBI)
- December 5: Bank of Baroda, Bank of India
- December 6: Canara Bank, Central Bank of India
- December 7: Indian Bank, UCO Bank
- December 8: Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
- December 11: All Private Banks
Additionally, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified certain holidays in December, leading to bank closures:
- December 1: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day
- December 4: Feast of St. Francis Xavier
- December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
- December 13 and 14: Losoong/Namsoong
- December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
- December 19: Goa Liberation Day
- December 25: Christmas
- December 26: Christmas Celebration
- December 27 and 30: Christmas and U Kiang Nangbah
Moreover, weekends and second Saturdays contribute to the closure of bank branches:
- December 3: Sunday
- December 9: Second Saturday
- December 10: Sunday
- December 17: Sunday
- December 23: Fourth Saturday
- December 24: Sunday
- December 31: Sunday
The cumulative impact of proposed strikes, bank holidays, and weekends could lead to the closure of banks for up to 24 days in December. However, it's important to note that these closures will not be uniform across all states and regions.
Customers are urged to plan their banking activities accordingly, utilizing online services during this period of potential disruptions in traditional banking operations.
