Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banking activities face disruption with strikes, holidays | FULL LIST

Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banking activities face disruption with strikes, holidays | FULL LIST

AIBEA's general secretary, C H Venkatachalam, highlighted rising unemployment from 2019 to 2023 and demanded increased recruitment in banks while opposing the outsourcing of regular jobs.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 20:38 IST
Bank Holidays in December 2023
Image Source : FREEPIK A representational picture of a desk calendar with texts in English.

As December approaches, bank customers across India should brace themselves for disruptions in banking services, including a proposed 6-day strike by bank unions, bank holidays, and weekends. While bank branches are expected to be closed on various occasions, digital banking services through mobile and internet platforms will remain operational.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has called for a 6-day nationwide strike in December, affecting different banks on different dates:

  • December 4: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank, State Bank of India (SBI)
  • December 5: Bank of Baroda, Bank of India
  • December 6: Canara Bank, Central Bank of India
  • December 7: Indian Bank, UCO Bank
  • December 8: Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
  • December 11: All Private Banks

Additionally, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified certain holidays in December, leading to bank closures:

  • December 1: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day
  • December 4: Feast of St. Francis Xavier
  • December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
  • December 13 and 14: Losoong/Namsoong
  • December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
  • December 19: Goa Liberation Day
  • December 25: Christmas
  • December 26: Christmas Celebration
  • December 27 and 30: Christmas and U Kiang Nangbah

Moreover, weekends and second Saturdays contribute to the closure of bank branches:

  • December 3: Sunday
  • December 9: Second Saturday
  • December 10: Sunday
  • December 17: Sunday
  • December 23: Fourth Saturday
  • December 24: Sunday
  • December 31: Sunday

The cumulative impact of proposed strikes, bank holidays, and weekends could lead to the closure of banks for up to 24 days in December. However, it's important to note that these closures will not be uniform across all states and regions.

Customers are urged to plan their banking activities accordingly, utilizing online services during this period of potential disruptions in traditional banking operations.

Also read | Reliance Industries will invest additional Rs 20,000 cr in West Bengal in three years', says Mukesh Ambani

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News