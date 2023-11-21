'Reliance Industries to invest additional Rs 20,000 cr in West Bengal in three years', says Mukesh Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani has announced that an additional Rs 20,000 crore will be invested in West Bengal in the next three years. The fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions, retail and bio-energy.

"We plan to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore in Bengal in the next three years for enhancing digital life solutions, augmenting Reliance Retail footprint and on bio-energy," he said at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). The Reliance Industries has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in the last few years in the state, Ambani said.

"Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate Bengal's growth," he asserted. The Reliance Foundation will also take up the task of renovating and restoring the iconic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to regain its "original glory", Ambani added.

The Bengal Global Business Summit, an annual affair, is being attended by several hundred companies from 17 countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

