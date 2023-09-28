Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on September 28 or 29 for Eid-e-Milad 2023? Check full details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Reserve Bank of India

Bank Holiday on Eid-e-Milad: Banks across the nation will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad today (September 28). But, in some parts of India, banks will also remain closed on Friday (September 29) due to Milad-i-Sherif or Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Banks will remain closed on Thursday across New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Banks will also remain shut tomorrow (September 29) on the occasion of Indrajata and the Friday after Eid-E-Milad across Sikkim, Jammu, and Srinagar.

All the customers are advised to plan their bank visit well in advance given these holidays. Online banking services will be available for conducting transactions, checking balances, and other necessary monetary operations.

Additionally, Banks were closed in Jammu and Kerala on Wednesday (September 27).

Bank holidays in October:

Banks are going to be closed for several days in the month of October. As many festivals will fall during this period, if you are planning to get important bank work done, then before that you should definitely find out about the holidays falling in October month.

There are going to be bumper holidays for banks due to the celebration of many festivals. So, the work of customers related to several banks may be affected badly. In such a situation, if you also have to do any important work related to the bank, then get it done as soon as possible.

As per the instructions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on all public holidays and some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by the state government. According to the list of holidays of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there will be a total of over 15 days of holidays in the next month.

This also includes Saturday and Sunday holidays. Actually, there are fiv Sundays falling in the month of October. Along with this, there is a bank holiday on second and fourth Saturday i.e. these seven holidays are fixed in the entire country.

2 October 2023, Monday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

12 October 2023, Sunday- Naraka Chaturdashi (celebrated in several states)14 October 2023, Second Saturday, Mahalaya (Mainly in Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal)15 October 2023, Sunday- Ghatasthapana (celebrated in several states)15 October 2023, Sunday- Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti (Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan)18 October 2023, Wednesday- Kati Bihu (Assam)19 October 2023, Tuesday- Samvatsari Festival (Gujarat)21 October 2023, Saturday- Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)22 October 2023, Sunday- Maha Ashtami (Many states across India)23 October 2023, Monday- Maha Navami / Ayudha puja24 October 2023, Tuesday- Dussehra/ Vijayadashami)/ Durga Puja25 October 2023, Wednesday, Durga Puja (Dasai)26 October 2023, Thursday, Durga Puja (Dasai )/Accession Day27 October 2023, Friday, Durga Puja (Dasai)28 October 2023- Fourth Saturday, Lakshmi Puja, Pargat Diwas31 October 2023, Tuesday, Birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Work can be completed online:

Despite banks being closed, customers can complete many types of work digitally. Bank holidays have no effect on digital services like UPI, Mobile Banking, or Internet Banking. In such a situation, if any of your work can be done digitally, holidays will have no effect on it. You can complete your work comfortably anywhere.

