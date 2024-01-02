Ayodhya was more popular than hills or beaches on December 31, saw 80 per cent spike, says OYO founder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya railway station illuminated with colourful lights, in Ayodhya.

Founder and CEO of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal has said that 80 per cent more users were searching for hotels in Ayodhya on New Year's eve rather than hills or beaches as the city witnessed one of the biggest spike.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ritesh Agarwal said, "Na hills, na beaches! 80% more users are searching for stays in Ayodhya today! Seeing one of the highest spikes."

In another tweet, Ritesh Agarwal wrote, "Holy destinations are now India's favourite destinations! Ayodhya saw a 70% jump in OYO app users vs Goa (50%) and Nainital (60%)."

"Spiritual tourism will be one of the biggest growth drivers of the tourism industry in the next 5 years," he added.

Responding to a user who wrote Ayodhya is going to be biggest tourist place in India, the OYO CEO said "Bilkul".

Ayodhya is set for a massive makeover ahead of the Ram Mandir's grand opening on January 22. The city has already got its new international airport and a revamped railway station as PM Modi inaugurated them on December 30.

In addition to this, several infrastructure projects are also underway to revamp the city as it gets ready to become one of the most popular tourist places in the country and the world too.

