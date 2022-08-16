Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amul, Mother Dairy milk variants to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

Amul Mother dairy milk price rise: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation on Tuesday announced that the prices of Amul milk have been increased by Rs 2 per litre. The price hike extends to its Gold, Taaza and Shakti variants. The price has been increased in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk effective from tomorrow (August 17).

Apart from that, Mother Dairy has also decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday due to a rise in its procurement and other input costs. In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza - Rs 25 and Amul Shakti- Rs 28. The price of Amul Milk variants was last hiked in February this year. Meanwhile, a Mother Dairy official told news agency PTI that the company is "compelled" to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

Full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre from Wednesday, up from Rs 59 per litre. Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 51 while double toned milk will rise to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 53 per litre. Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 48 from Rs 46 per litre.

Mother Dairy has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months, the official said. For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have spiked by about 10-11 per cent. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise due to the heat wave and extended summer season. According to the official, the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders – consumers and farmers. The company spends around 75-80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk from the farmers.

