Amazon Pay receives RBI's nod as payment aggregator: Full list of all authorised online aggregators here

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AMAZONPAY A user using Amazon Pay on her mobile phone.

Amazon Pay, the digital payments division of e-commerce giant Amazon India, has been granted a Payment Aggregator (PA) license by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking a significant milestone for the fintech sector. This accreditation enables Amazon Pay to join a select group of companies, including Zomato, Google Pay, Zoho, and others, authorised to offer online merchant payment services to customers.

Confirmation and commitment

A spokesperson from Amazon Pay confirmed the receipt of official approval from the RBI to function as a payment aggregator. The fintech firm reaffirmed its dedication to simplifying lives and fulfilling the aspirations of merchants and customers alike.

Expanding the list of authorised payment aggregators

The RBI has issued licenses to approximately 10 companies since the beginning of 2024, further diversifying the landscape of online payment aggregators. Notable entities among the newly authorised companies include Zomato, Mswipe, Juspay, Decentro, Zoho, and Stripe.

List of approved online payment aggregators

The RBI has granted authorisation to several entities to operate as Online Payment Aggregators, enhancing competition and innovation in the digital payments ecosystem. Notable names on the list include Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited, PhonePe Private Limited, Pine Labs Private Limited, and others.

Sr No. Name of the entity Remarks 1 1Pay Mobileware Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 2 Adyen India Technology Services Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 3 Airpay Payment Services Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 4 Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 5 Bhartipay Services Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 6 Computer Age Management Services Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 7 Easebuzz Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 8 Finlogic Technologies India Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 9 Futuretek Commerce Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 10 Hiveloop Internet Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 11 IndiaIdeas.com Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 12 Infibeam Avenues Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 13 Innoviti Payment Solutions Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 14 In-Solutions Global Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 15 Lyra Network Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 16 Mpurse Services Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 17 Nomisma Mobile Solutions Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 18 NSDL Database Management Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 19 NTT DATA Payment Services India Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 20 Paymate India Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 21 Paysharp Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 22 Phi Commerce Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 23 PhonePe Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 24 Pine Labs Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 25 Reliance Payment Solutions Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 26 SRS Live Technologies Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 27 Tyche Payment Solutions Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 28 Unimoni Enterprise Solutions Private Limited * In-Principle Authorisation Granted 29 Vay Network Services Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 30 Worldline ePayments India Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 31 Xsilica Software Solutions Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 32 Zaak Epayment Services Private Limited In-Principle Authorisation Granted 33 Dreamplug Paytech Solutions Private Limited Application Under Process 34 Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited* Application Under Process 35 Global Payments Asia-Pacific (India) Private Limited * Application Under Process 36 LivQuik Technology (India) Private Limited Application Under Process 37 PayU Payments Private Limited * Application Under Process 38 Tapits Technologies Private Limited * Application Under Process

RBI's action against Paytm payments

In a related development, the RBI issued an order on January 31, 2024, prohibiting Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29. This directive, initially set to take effect on February 29, has been extended to March 15, affecting the operations of Paytm Payments Bank Limited.

Also read | FASTag: Complete your KYC update by February 29 to avoid deactivation, here's how to do it