Amazon Pay receives RBI's nod as payment aggregator: Full list of all authorised online aggregators here

Amazon Pay, the digital payments division of e-commerce giant Amazon India, has been granted a Payment Aggregator (PA) license by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking a significant milestone for the fintech sector. This accreditation enables Amazon Pay to join a select group of companies, including Zomato, Google Pay, Zoho, and others, authorised to offer online merchant payment services to customers.
Confirmation and commitment
A spokesperson from Amazon Pay confirmed the receipt of official approval from the RBI to function as a payment aggregator. The fintech firm reaffirmed its dedication to simplifying lives and fulfilling the aspirations of merchants and customers alike.
Expanding the list of authorised payment aggregators
The RBI has issued licenses to approximately 10 companies since the beginning of 2024, further diversifying the landscape of online payment aggregators. Notable entities among the newly authorised companies include Zomato, Mswipe, Juspay, Decentro, Zoho, and Stripe.
List of approved online payment aggregators
The RBI has granted authorisation to several entities to operate as Online Payment Aggregators, enhancing competition and innovation in the digital payments ecosystem. Notable names on the list include Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited, PhonePe Private Limited, Pine Labs Private Limited, and others.
|Sr No.
|Name of the entity
|Remarks
|1
|1Pay Mobileware Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|2
|Adyen India Technology Services Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|3
|Airpay Payment Services Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|4
|Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|5
|Bhartipay Services Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|6
|Computer Age Management Services Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|7
|Easebuzz Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|8
|Finlogic Technologies India Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|9
|Futuretek Commerce Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|10
|Hiveloop Internet Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|11
|IndiaIdeas.com Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|12
|Infibeam Avenues Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|13
|Innoviti Payment Solutions Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|14
|In-Solutions Global Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|15
|Lyra Network Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|16
|Mpurse Services Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|17
|Nomisma Mobile Solutions Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|18
|NSDL Database Management Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|19
|NTT DATA Payment Services India Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|20
|Paymate India Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|21
|Paysharp Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|22
|Phi Commerce Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|23
|PhonePe Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|24
|Pine Labs Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|25
|Reliance Payment Solutions Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|26
|SRS Live Technologies Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|27
|Tyche Payment Solutions Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|28
|Unimoni Enterprise Solutions Private Limited *
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|29
|Vay Network Services Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|30
|Worldline ePayments India Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|31
|Xsilica Software Solutions Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|32
|Zaak Epayment Services Private Limited
|In-Principle Authorisation Granted
|33
|Dreamplug Paytech Solutions Private Limited
|Application Under Process
|34
|Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited*
|Application Under Process
|35
|Global Payments Asia-Pacific (India) Private Limited *
|Application Under Process
|36
|LivQuik Technology (India) Private Limited
|Application Under Process
|37
|PayU Payments Private Limited *
|Application Under Process
|38
|Tapits Technologies Private Limited *
|Application Under Process
RBI's action against Paytm payments
In a related development, the RBI issued an order on January 31, 2024, prohibiting Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29. This directive, initially set to take effect on February 29, has been extended to March 15, affecting the operations of Paytm Payments Bank Limited.
