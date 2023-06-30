UIDAI updates: Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions makes THIS record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UIDAI updates: Record 1.06 crore face authentication verifications by Aadhaar card holders in May

UIDAI updates: The country's Aadhaar Card holders have made a great record in the month of May. May 2023 has seen a huge jump in Aadhaar number-based face authentication for service delivery. An official release informed that 1.06 crore such verifications took place in May, which is the highest-ever monthly figure. This is the second consecutive month when the number of face authentication has crossed one crore. “The number of face authentication transactions is on an upward trajectory and the monthly numbers clocked in May is an increase of 38 per cent, compared with such transactions reported in January 2023, indicative of its growing usage,” the ministry said.

As per the UIDAI statement, the number of face authentication is increasing. There has been an increase of 38 per cent in the number of verifications done in May as compared to such verifications in January, 2023. In May, UIDAI revised 1.48 crore Aadhaar cards after receiving applications from people, the release said.

AI is being used fiercely in Aadhaar

The AI/Machine Learning solution developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is now being used by 47 units. Those using Aadhaar's machine learning include various state government departments in the country, apart from central government ministries and some banks.

Among many usages, it’s being used for registering beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana; for authentication of beneficiaries in the PM Kisan scheme and for generating digital life certificates at home by pensioners. It’s being used for marking staff attendance at several government departments and for opening bank accounts at a few leading banks via their business correspondents.

