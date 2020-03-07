PhonePe restores card, wallet payments on mobile app after Yes Bank crisis

Image Source : FILE Yes Bank crisis: Phonepe restores card, wallet payments on mobile apps

PhonePe has restored its payments services for transactions made using debit and credit cards and through its wallet on its mobile app on Saturday. The system had faced disruptions earlier in the day due to Yes Bank being put under a moratorium.

Use your Debit & Credit cards and PhonePe Wallet to make payments now on #PhonePe. pic.twitter.com/ngB5Hefq0c — PhonePe (@PhonePe_) March 6, 2020

The Payments firm suffered an outage in its services on Thursday after its banking partner Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium by the government.

The firm tweeted last evening that its services were unavailable because of an 'unscheduled maintenance activity'. The payment firm took to Twitter and said: "We are temporarily unavailable. We are going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We’ll be back soon."

The company's founder and CEO Sameer Nigam, however, confirmed that the outage had been caused because of the moratorium placed on its banking partner Yes Bank by the government.

