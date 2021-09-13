Wipro ends work from home after 18 months, over 55% employees vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Wipro ends work from home after 18 months

Wipro has announced to end work from home for its employees as the country looks toward a return to normalcy. Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Sunday said that offices will resume after 18 months due to the Covid-19 situation.

"After 18 long months, our leaders are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (Monday) twice a week. All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely," he tweeted.

Premji also shared a video of 59 seconds showing how well the campus is ready to welcome its employees and their safety is ensured at multiple checkpoints through temperature checks and QR scans.

Wipro's annual report stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from the office.

"We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in future," Premji said in the report.

Premji, during the company's 75th annual general meeting on July 14, had said about 55 per cent of its employees in India have been vaccinated. Wipro has about two lakh employees currently.

Latest Business News