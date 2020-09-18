Here's why Google removed Paytm app from Play Store

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Google temporarily removes Paytm app from Play Store

Online payment app Paytm on Friday was pulled out from the Google's Android Pay Store. According to Google, the app will no longer be available to download till further decision by the tech giant. However, there won't be any affect on existing customers who are using the application on their Android phones.

Why Google has removed Paytm app from Play Store?

Google has removed Paytm app from its Play Store for violation of its policy on sport betting activities.

"The app was blocked for violation of play policies - a clarification of our policy was released earlier today ahead of the IPL tournament," Google said in an e-mailed response on Friday.

Only app availability on Play Store has been affected, says Google

Google also said that only the app availability on Play Store is impacted and there is no impact on users. In a tweet, Paytm said Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates.

Paytm says will be back very soon

Informing customers after the application was temporarily pulled from the Google Play Store, Paytm said, "It will be back very soon" and assured customers, "All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal."

Google does not facilitate sports betting

Paytm is a popular app for digital transactions. In a blog on Friday, Google said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," the blog post said.

According to the blog post, these policies are in place to protect users from potential harm.

There is often a surge in launches of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Google said when an app violates these policies, it notifies the developer of the violation and removes the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.

"And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts.

Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," the blog post by Android Security and Privacy Vice President Product Suzanne Frey said.

