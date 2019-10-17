Image Source : PTI Vistara to order 26 CFM engines worth $2.4 billion

Vistara has decided to place USD 2.4 billion worth of orders for 26 CFM-manufactured Leap-1A engines to power its 13 new Airbus A320 Neos, which also includes a maintenance contract.

The 13 A320 Neos are in addition to the 37 leased A320 family of Neos that the Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara had ordered from Airbus in July 2018, Vistara said Thursday.

The airline is expecting the first of the 13 deliveries to come by the month-end, the airline said. Of the 32 planes in the Vistara fleet, 10 are A320 Neo planes.

"We are extending our partnership with CFM International and select the Leap-1A engines for our new aircraft," said Leslie Thng, the chief executive said. The New Delhi-based airline took delivery of the first Leap-1A-powered Airbus A320 Neo in May 2017 and currently operates 10 such leased planes.

Along with the engine order, the airline has also signed a long-term rate per flight hour agreement for maintenance of the 120 Leap-1A engines which will power its 60 Airbus planes in service or on order.

ALSO READ | Vistara to start daily Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram flight from Nov 9

ALSO READ | Vistara to start direct Delhi-Patna flight from November 3