Who is the richest person in India? Well, the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List is out now. And it enlists a whole lot of Indian business tycoons operating large conglomerates in its top 10 rankings. According to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, the number of Indians having a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018. The number of billionaires in terms of US dollar, however, reduced to 138 from 141. The report said that the combined wealth of top 25 in the list equates to 10 per cent of India's GDP and that of 953 accounts for 27 per cent. So, who is the wealthiest in India? Check the complete list to find out the top 10 richest Indians:

The 10 richest people in India and their net worth

10. Dilip Shanghvi:

Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi ranks tenth in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. Dilip Shanghvi, the man behind Sun Pharma, has a total wealth of Rs 71,500 crore. Dilip Shanghvi and family are currently the largest shareholder in Suzlon with a 23 per cent stake. Starting from a tiny shop in the bylanes of Kolkata in 1970s, Dilip Shanghvi worked his way up to create Sun Pharmaceuticals. It was recently reported that Dilip Shanghvi, MD of Sun Pharma, forewent 99 per cent of his FY19 salary as India's largest drug maker optimised operational costs due to pricing pressure and moderating growth in US. Dilip Shanghvi took home Re 1 as salary in FY19 from around Rs 3 crore in FY18.