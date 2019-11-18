Image Source : PTI Sensex rises over 100 pts on firm global cues; Nifty above 11,900

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade on Monday led by gains in index heavyweights RIL and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from global markets. After hitting a high of 40,542.40, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 72.26 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 40,428.95, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 17.80 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,913.25.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and L&T, rising up to 3.09 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, M&M, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HUL and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1.46 per cent. On Friday, the Sensex ended 70.21 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 40,356.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 23.35 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 11,895.45.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,008.37 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 537.74 crore, data available with stock exchange showed. Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note amid optimism over the US-China trade talks, while those in Seoul were in the red.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 17 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.61 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.05 per cent to USD 63.33 per barrel.

ALSO READ | AGR Woes: Bharti Airtel posts mega loss of Rs 23,045 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

ALSO READ | SEPC for adding more services under export incentive scheme to boost shipments