Are you SBI customer? Bank ATM cash withdrawal rules to change from July 1. Here's all you need to know

Bank ATM New Rules: Bank ATM cash withdrawal rules are going to change from July 1. During lockdown, norms for cash withdrawals from a bank ATM which were relaxed are going to be tightened. The relaxation was announced for three months — April, May, June-- the deadline is 30th June 2020. If there is no extension announced, then the old ATM withdrawal rules will get reinstated.

From July 1, ATM transactions would become expensive for all SBI customers. ATM transaction fees were reduced for three months. This rebate was given for only three months, which will end on 30th June 2020.

Meanwhile, different banks have different ATM withdrawal rules. So, bank customers are advised to reach out to their home branch bank customer care number and find out the rules in this regard.

Finance Ministry had withdrawn all transaction charges to withdraw cash from ATMs, giving a big relief to people in the middle of Corona crisis. Following this, India's largest lender State Bank of India had earlier waived service charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs as well as other bank ATMs.

SBI's official website said, "In view of the announcement made by Finance Minister on March 24, State Bank of India has decided to waive ATM charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs and other bank ATMs on account of exceeding the free number of transactions up to 30th June."

As per the information available on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) — sbi.co.in, in metro cities, SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month. Beyond this, customers are charged on each transaction.

SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month. These include free transactions from 5 SBI ATMs and 3 ATMs of any other bank. Non-metro cities get 10 free ATM transactions, in which 5-5 transactions can be made from SBI and other banks. It then levies Rs 20 + GST for cash transactions and Rs 8 + GST for non-cash transactions.

