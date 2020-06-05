Reliance Jio gets Rs 87,655 crore investment in 6 weeks. Here's a timeline

Image Source : PTI A timeline of Reliance Jio's Rs 87,655 crore investment in 6 weeks

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has received an investment worth whooping Rs 87,655 crore in the last 6 weeks. The most recent of the lot came in face of Rs 9,093 crore invested by Abu Dhabi based Mubadala investment company. Mubadala's investment in Reliance Jio will translate into 1.85 per cent equity state.

In the last 6 weeks, as the world was facing the heat of the coronavirus crisis, Reliance Jio received investment from leading global technology and growth investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and now Mubadala.

Here is a timeline of Reliance Jio 's recent investments

April 22 -- Facebook -- Mark Zuckerburg's Facebook announced an investment worth Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio. This roughly accounted for 9.99 per cent stake in Jio platforms.

May 3 -- Silver Lake -- Silverlake invested 5,655 crore into Reliance Jio for a stake of 1.15%.

May 8 -- Vista Equity -- Another 11,367 crore came in Jio platforms for a stake of 2.32 per cent.

May 17 -- General Atlantic -- US-based General Atlantic invested Rs 6,600 crore into Jio for a stake of 1.34%.

May 22 -- KKR -- KKR announced 11,367 crore investment in Jio platforms for 2.32 per cent equity stake.

June 5 -- Mubadala -- Finally today, Abu Dhabi based Mubadala investment company announced infusion of Rs 9,093 crore into Jio platform.

