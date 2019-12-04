Reliance Jio announces new all-in-one plans; check plan details

Reliance Jio has announced the all-new 'all-in-one' plans that will take effect from December 6. The new plans will start from a premium of ₹ 199 and will go all the way up till ₹ 2,199. The new plans follow up on Reliance's earlier announcement that the telecom major would raise the price of its plans by 40 per cent from December 6. In an official statement.

New All-In-One Plans (1.5 GB/DAY) S. No. Price Validity Calling Jio to Jio calls FUP to non-Jio mobile (mins) 1. Rs. 199 1 month Unlimited 1,000 2. Rs. 399 2 months 2,000 3. Rs. 555 3 months 3,000 4. Rs. 2,199 12 months 12,000

These plans will go-live on December 6 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints. The new plan for 1 month with 1.5 GB a day comes at Rs 199 with unlimited calling from Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 minutes of fair usage policy (FUP) to non-Jio mobile calls.

The plan for 2 months comes at Rs 399 with 2,000 minutes of non-Jio mobile calls. The plan for 3 months validity comes at Rs 555 with 3,000 minutes of non-Jio mobile calls.

The plan for 12 months comes at Rs 2,199 with 12,000 minutes of non-Jio mobile calls under FUP. All the plans will have unlimited Jio to Jio calls.

Under FUP, the data download limit is generally kept high so that majority of the customers do not reach that limit. Once customer reaches to certain data transfer limit (defined in the particular plan), speed is reduced as stated in the plan while unlimited data download is guaranteed at reduced speed.

