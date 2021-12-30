Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 cr to more than 10 crore beneficiaries under PM-KISAN on January 1

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each.

IANS Edited by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2021 12:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), transferring more than Rs 20,000 crore to nearly 10 crore beneficiary farmer families on January 1, 2022.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

The Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.

