PM Awas Yojana 2021: Here's how to check your name in beneficiaries list

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme is designed to benefit lower and middle-income groups. By providing subsidies on tax, the scheme helps these groups avail their own house. Initially started by PM Modi, this scheme will now be valid till March 31, 2022. So far, a huge population has applied to this scheme. If you're one of them too, here's how you can check if you have received the benefits or not.

First, here are a few parameters that should be kept in mind while understanding PMAY.

Who qualifies to apply?

Any Indian citizen from Low Income Groups(LIG) and Middle-Income Groups (MIG) can apply under the PMAY scheme.

How much does it cost?

Online applications are for free, but applications through CSC cost Rs. 25

How many times can one apply?

An application under PMAY can only be made once.

Here's how you can apply:

Specifically for the purpose of accepting applications under PMAY, the government has created a mobile application. You first have to download it from Google Play Store and log in using your registered mobile number. After this, you will receive an OTP to enter.

Under the Citizen Assessment dropdown, select the 'Benefit Under other 3 components' option.

Now, enter your Aadhar Number. If you enter it correctly, you will be taken to the 'pertinent information' page.

Here, fill in your personal and income details, like the number of members in the family, name, residential address, age, religion, caste, contact number, etc.

Once all the information is provided, scroll down, type the captcha code in the box and click submit.

This will complete your application process. Now, here's you can rectify and check whether your name appears in the beneficiary list or not.

Go to https://rhreporting.nic.in/netiay/Benificiary.aspx to begin the process. After this, here are the steps you need to follow.

Enter your registration number and submit. If your name is on the beneficiary list, details will appear here. If you want to find out without a registration number, click on 'advanced search' and enter your name, BPL number, section etc. If your name is on the list, details will appear.

PMAY financially supports you in building your house. Home loan up to 6 Lacs loan can be availed with a yearly interest rate of 6%. If you need more amount as a loan, the remaining will have to be taken on common interest rates.

