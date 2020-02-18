Image Source : FILE Paytm Wholesale Commerce aims to take Indian products to international markets

Paytm Mall on Tuesday said its subsidiary Paytm Wholesale Commerce (PWC) has partnered with a number of entities to take Indian products to markets like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the US. PWC - a subsidiary of Paytm Mall (Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd) - is a trading house and has tied up with few companies on supply as well as buyer side, a Paytm Mall spoksperson said.

"We are scouting for buyers through intermediaries, and trade shows. Once a query comes in, we go back to our suppliers or commodity market for sourcing as per buyer specifications. We build our costs and quote to buyer to meet his target prices, if any. On quotation acceptance, we go ahead with processing the order," the spokesperson added.

The entity is taking Indian products like rice, spices, tea, dried fruits, millets, essential oils, quinoa, moringa, organic food, frozen food, fresh fruits and vegetables, pulps and pastes, to international markets.

"We have entered into the exports with an objective to offer a range of Indian products across the global markets with super efficiency. Our efforts are to become the single largest gateway for global consumers to buy Made in India products. We have a well-established network of suppliers and are deploying our team across the geography," Paytm Mall Senior Vice President Sanjeev Misra said.

The company said it has been engaging with multiple partners like Mawarid Distribution, Mayar Foods, Vedica Organics, Ceegee Impex and Five River Foodstuff.

"With the target of Rs 500 crore gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first two years of operations, Paytm Mall has been setting up the team in these centres to leverage more opportunities and to carry out the trade across geography in a more efficient manner," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Paytm extends payment service partnership with Uber