Holding multiple bank accounts? Then this is IMPORTANT for you

Have multiple bank accounts? Then this news is IMPORTANT for you; must read

If you have multiple bank accounts, then this is important for you! Having a bank account is a basic necessity for everybody today. Without a bank account, you cannot make transactions, except those in cash. While many people hold only one bank account, there are many who have more than one bank account. Even though opening multiple bank accounts is well permissible, especially when you keep locating to different states, there are certain things we must take care of.

What to do if you have more than one bank account

If you have multiple bank accounts and you really don't use some of them, then it is better to close them. This becomes necessary as you need to have a specified minimum account balance or else the bank charges you.

While closing the account, keep in mind that the insurance, credit card, debit card, etc. associated with it should also be closed at the same time so that you do not have any issues later.

What is a salary account

A salary account is made for every employee at the organisation in which their salary gets deposited. However, if you already have a salary account and haven't been depositing any amount for three months, then it turns into a savings account. Let us tell you that the rules are different for a savings account and a salary account. If you are not able to maintain a minimum balance in it, then the bank will charge you with a penalty and some amount of money will automatically get deducted from the account.

Rules related to income tax

While filing income tax, you are required to give details about each account and the information regarding the interest received throughout the year. Apart from this, you also have to attach the statement of banks many times.

Problems with inactive accounts while taking loans

If you are planning to take a home loan, your CIBIL score will reflect, following which you will have to give details of all your non-functional bank accounts as well. If you do not maintain a minimum balance in the account, then it may also affect the criterion of taking the loan.

Apart from this, if you have more than one accounts while taking a loan, you have to submit a statement of all the banks, which becomes quite a big task.

How to close unnecessary or inactive bank accounts

Visit your respective bank and fill the account closure form and along with this, you may also have to fill the de-linking form. You have to give the reason for closing the account and in this form, you will have to give the information about the other account in which you want to transfer the money to the account.

If the account is joint, it is necessary for both account holders to have a signature on the account closure form. If you have a chequebook, then it has to be deposited and the debit card will also have to be submitted.

About account closing charge

If the account is closed within 14 days of opening, the bank will not charge an amount for the same. But if the account is closed before a year, you will have to pay account closing charges. Usually, the bank does not charge you any fee for closing the account after one year. However, every bank has a different set of rules.

How much money will you get while closing your account

Even if you have more than Rs 20,000 in your bank account, at the time of closing the account you can get only 20,000 Rs in the form of cash from the bank. The rest amount will be transferred in the account which you have mentioned in the account closing form.

If you are closing your bank account, do not keep a lot of money in it and do transfer it to your other account before closing the account. Do not forget the condition of maintaining the minimum account balance or else the bank will charge a penalty from you at the time of closing the account.

