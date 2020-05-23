Group of Ministers meet on current economic situation today

Image Source : TWITTER (@KISHANREDDYBJP) Group of Ministers will meet today at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss current economic situation in the country.

A meeting of a Group of Ministers will take place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 5 pm on Saturday. This is the second such meeting of the ministers in six days. The last one was held on May 18. The agenda of the meeting will be the current economic situation in the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar among others will be present at the meeting.

The meeting is likely to discuss a roadmap to extend the benefit of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to the target group for the recovery of several sectors which are reeling under the impact of the lockdown.

Government sources said that all ministers will make suggestions received from people and various other sectors with regard to reducing economic difficulties. A final report will be sent to the PMO.

The Modi government has announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the economy which has faced tremendous pressure due to the lockdown. Apart from this, the central government also announced the privatisation of eight sectors such as coal, minerals, defence production, airspace management, airports, power distribution, space and nuclear power.

Now the challenge before the government is to put these measures to work on the ground. The Group of Ministers under Rajnath Singh has been deliberating on this and is tasked to come out with a roadmap.

