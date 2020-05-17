Govt announces additional Rs 40,000 crore for MNREGA to create additional jobs

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces fifth tranche of government's economic stimulus package.

Announcing the fifth and final tranche of government's Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government has allocated additional Rs 40,000 crore over and above Rs 61,000 crore budgeted for MGNREGA to generate more jobs.

Among other announcements made by the finance minister, public expenditure on health will be increased, Sitharaman said without giving details. Investments in grassroot health institutions to be ramped up, the finance mininster added.

She said a programme for multi-mode access to digital or online education to be launched immediately. Also, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel) will be part of this, she said.

Top-100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020, she said.

Sitharaman presented a seven-step booster for the economy in order to help businesses hit due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown situation in the country. The seven-step booster will cater to these sectors: MNREGA, Healthcare & education, Business during COVID, Decrimilisation of Companies Act, Ease of doing business, PSUs and policies and State govt and resources.

