Reforms announced by FM Sitharaman will 'create many business opportunities': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the structural reforms announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, saying that the "measures and reforms will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation."

"Important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements by the FM today. The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant structural reforms in eight sectors of the economy — coal, minerals, defense production, aviation, power distribution in Union territories, space and atomic energy.

Addressing her fourth and the second-last press conference, Sitharaman said crucial sectors such as coal production and exploration, defence production and space would see increased participation from private entities.

