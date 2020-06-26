Lava pledges to contribute Rs 40 lakh for Galwan Valley clash martyrs' families

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lava to contribute Rs 40 lakh for Galwan Valley clash martyrs' families.

Indian Mobile handset brand, Lava International Limited, has pledged to contribute Rs 40 lakh to the families of brave martyrs of Galwan Valley clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This contribution will be made for the welfare of the bereaved families of soldiers who lost their lives protecting our country during a face-off with the Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley recently. Lava plans to raise this amount through its July month's sales.

As per media reports, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred on the night June 15-16 in Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in a brutal skirmish at the LAC.

Lava intends to contribute Rs 2 lakh for each of these 20 families. The contribution will be made to the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund at South Block, New Delhi.

Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International said, "As an Indian brand, we salute the patriotism of our brave soldiers who fought hard at the LAC and gave their lives protecting our Motherland. As a nation, it is our collective responsibility to stand united against any threat to our nation and do our bit for the country. Being an Indian Brand, we salute the valour of our soldiers and this small contribution is our humble gratitude to the supreme sacrifice our soldiers make at the battlefield."

The contribution will be raised from Lava’s July sales, so every time you buy a Lava phone, you have a chance to contribute to India’s Brave martyrs.

Lava International Limited is an Indian Mobile Handset Company with operations in 20+ countries. Right from its inception Lava has been at the forefront of building a strong ecosystem of design and manufacturing of mobile handsets.

In line with the Government of India’s 'Make in India' initiative, Lava has taken a lead in support of this important nation-building program and has set up a design team in India, becoming the first brand to do so in the country. With this ‘Design in India’ initiative Lava is now the only mobile handset company that makes truly 'Made In India' phones with complete control on the design and manufacturing within India.

