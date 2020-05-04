Karnataka gains Rs 45 crore from liquor sales on first day of re-opening of shops

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Scenes of jubilation were witnessed in Karnataka as alcohol shops re-opened after being closed since March 24, as people were seen bursting firecrackers to celebrate the so-called occasion. In Kolar, people were witnessed bursting firecrackers, apparently oblivious to the fact that the country was in the middle of a lockdown.

Towards the evening, Karnataka's Excise Department said that liquor worth Rs 45 crore had been sold in the shops across the state till 7 PM, when the liquor shops have been ordered to be shut down. According to the Excise Department, 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor was sold on the first day of re-opening of liquor shops after being shut for over a month.

According to rules of the third phase of the lockdown, standalone alcohol shops in green, orange and red (non-containment) zones have been given permission to operate till 7 PM, as part of government's strategy to open up the lockdown in a phased manner.

