Friday, December 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Indian Railway Finance Corp garners Rs 1,580 crore on BSE BOND platform

Indian Railway Finance Corp garners Rs 1,580 crore on BSE BOND platform

In total, 37 bids worth Rs 1,720 crore were received on BSE BOND platform. The BSE BOND platform was launched on July 1, 2016, to facilitate online bidding for a private placement of debt securities

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2019 17:24 IST
Image Source : PTI

  Indian Railway Finance Corp garners Rs 1,580 cr on BSE BOND platform

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Friday raised Rs 1,580 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis using on BSE's electronic book mechanism platform. This included greenshoe option of Rs 790 crore, the exchange said in a statement.

In total, 37 bids worth Rs 1,720 crore were received on BSE BOND platform.

BSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the exchange firmly believes that the Indian bond market is tapping ample potential for sizeable growth and India is parking its domestic savings in the most judicious manner.

"We thank all the participants including BSE Team for smooth and seamless execution of the maiden ETF issue," said Amitabh Banerjee, MD at IRFC.

The BSE BOND platform was launched on July 1, 2016, to facilitate online bidding for a private placement of debt securities. Since then, companies have garnered over Rs 9.27 lakh crore through the exchange mechanism. 

Also Read: Ranji Group B: Railways stun Mumbai by 10 wickets; Ajinkya Rahane flops

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News