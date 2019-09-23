Massive cuts in personal income tax soon? Task force recommends

Representational Image

The task force on Direct Tax has recommended massive cuts in the present income tax slabs, CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying.

According to the report, the submission was made on August 19, 2019. The task force said income tax rates could be cut for individuals in order to boost consumption.

The report proposed a 10 percent income tax rate for individuals earning between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh per year. The present rate is 20 per cent.

The report also seeks to levy 30 per cent income tax slab for individuals earning over Rs 20 lakh per year. At present, individuals earning over Rs 10 lakh per year are subjected to the income tax slab of 30 per cent.