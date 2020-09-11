Mukesh Ambani's RIL becomes first Indian firm to cross $200 billion M-cap: All you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has become India's first company to cross $210 billion market cap, entering the top 40 of worlds most valuable firms. At this market valuation, Reliance Industries is now worlds 40th most valuable firm ahead of the likes of Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, SAP, Oracle, Pfizer and Novartis. Also, Reliance Industries is now among Asia's top 10 most valuable companies.

Let's take a look at just How BIG Reliance Industries is?

Reliance Industries is the first Indian firm that has crossed the milestone of $200 billion market capitalisation.

Reliance had crossed $150 billion market capitalisation on June 19. This means it has added $60 billion in investor value in less than 60 market days - or an average of $1 billion (over Rs 7,300 crore) per session.

The RIL scrip rose to its all-time record high of Rs 2344.95 on Thursday, on NSE intra-day, before closing at Rs 2,319 with a 7.29 per cent gain.

The ReliancePP (Partly Paidup share price) scrip hit the 10 per cent upper circuit on NSE to its all-time closing high of Rs 1393.7. This took RIL's market capitalisation to Rs 15.45 lakh crore or $210 billion at peak valuation intra-day.

At market close on Thursday (September 10, 2020) RIL's M-Cap stood at $208.3 billion.

ReliancePP issued in recently concluded Rights Issue have jumped over 4.4 times in just about 3 months.

The issue closed on June 4, where investors had to pay Rs 314.25 to own each of the partly paid-up share.

The ReliancePP shares listed on stock exchanges on June 15, 2020, which today closed at Rs 1393.7.

How Reliance share price surged?

The surge in share prices comes on the back of the announcement of Rs 7,500 crore investment by Silver Lake into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, an RIL subsidiary.

On Wednesday, RIL had announced that the investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake's investment will translate into a 1.75 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

Meanwhile, in the past 3-4 months, various other global companies have invested in the Reliance Industries, that has acted as a catalyst to raise Reliance Industries market capitalisation.

According to a report by The Economic Times, RIL just took a little over 80 days to add $50 billion to its M-Cap. But it is astonishing to know that the company took over 12 years to grow from $100 to $150 billion in M-Cap.

(With inputs from IANS)

