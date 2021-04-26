Gold Price Today: Gold falls Rs 81; silver tumbles Rs 984

Image Source : PTI Gold falls Rs 81; silver tumbles Rs 984

Gold prices fell by Rs 81 to Rs 46,976 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,057 per 10 gram. Silver prices also declined by Rs 984 to Rs 67,987 per kg, from Rs 68,971 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee advanced by 24 paise to 74.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,779 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.02 per ounce.

"Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar and pandemic worries," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

