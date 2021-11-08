Gold Price Today: Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 216

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 216

Gold price declined marginally by Rs 8 to Rs 47,004 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, in line with muted global trends as well as rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,012 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices gained Rs 216 to Rs 63,262 per kilogram from Rs 63,046 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee surged 27 paise to 74.19 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday. In the international market, gold traded marginally lower at USD 1,816 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.19 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.08 per cent down at USD 1,816 per ounce on Monday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(with PTI inputs)

