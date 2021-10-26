Gold Price Today: Gold declines marginally; silver falls Rs 287

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold declines marginally; silver falls Rs 287

Gold prices fell marginally by Rs 5 to Rs 47,153 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,158 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined by Rs 287 to Rs 64,453 per kilogram from Rs 64,740 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,802 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.27 per cent down at USD 1,802 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices traded under pressure on Tuesday on stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

