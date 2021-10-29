Friday, October 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Railways to withdraw decision on convenience fee for IRCTC
  • Sensex tanks 626 points to 59,358 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 180 points to 17,676
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Azim Premji retains ‘India’s most generous’ tag, donated ₹27 crore per day | Full List

Azim Premji retains ‘India’s most generous’ tag, donated ₹27 crore per day | Full List

According to Hurun India and EdelGive, there is only one new face on the India Top 10 this year, despite the cut-off being up 54%. Three individuals still make the India Top 10 after five years, led by Shiv Nadar and followed by Mukesh Ambani and Bajaj & family.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2021 12:11 IST
Azim Premji retains ‘India’s most generous’ tag,
Image Source : PTI

Azim Premji retains ‘India’s most generous’ tag, donated ₹27 crore per day | Full List

Hurun India and EdelGive on Thursday released the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. Indian business tycoon Azim Premji has retained the top spot among philanthropist billionaires of India for a second time. The founder of software major Wipro made donations worth ₹9,713 crore during fiscal 2020-21, which comes up to 27 crore per day.

HCL’s Shiv Nadar once again retained the second spot on the list with an annual donation of ₹1,263 crore, marking a 59 per cent rise. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his family occupied the third spot on the philanthropy list with an annual donation of Rs 577 crore.

According to Hurun India and EdelGive, there is only one new face on the India Top 10 this year, despite the cut-off being up 54%. Three individuals still make the India Top 10 after five years, led by Shiv Nadar and followed by Mukesh Ambani and Bajaj & family.

The Top 10 in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 is shown below

Rank

Name

Donation  (INR Cr)

Change %

Primary Cause

Company

3yr Donationn (INR Cr)

1(-)

Azim Premji & family

9,713

23%

Education

Wipro

18,070

2(-)

Shiv Nadar & family

1,263

59%

Arts, Culture & Heritage

HCL Technologies

2,884

3(-)

Mukesh Ambani & family

577

26%

Education

Reliance Industries

1,437

4(-)

Kumar Mangalam Birla & family

377

47%

Healthcare

Aditya Birla

732

5(+2)

Nandan Nilekani

183

15%

Societal Thinking

Infosys

546

6(+2)

Hinduja family

166

25%

Education

Hinduja 

351

7(+3)

Bajaj family

136

83%

Healthcare

Bajaj 

341

8(+1)

Gautam Adani & family

130

48%

Disaster Relief

Adani

302

8(-3)

Anil Agarwal & family

130

-40%

Disaster Relief

Vedanta

458

10(+24)

Burman family

114

502%

Healthcare

Dabur India

151

This is the 8th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India and follows on from the Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of 1,007 richest individuals in India, released in September 2021 for the tenth year. This year’s EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 features individuals who have donated INR 5 crore or more during the period under review.

“Entrepreneurs from Pharmaceutical and Software & Services sectors, which are the top wealth creators in Hurun India Rich List 2021, have interestingly secured the top position in terms of cumulative value of donations too," Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said.

EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List highlights India’s remarkable givers and capture the growing importance of individual givers in India's philanthropic landscape towards nation-building. 

ALSO READ: 11 Indian companies in Hurun Global 500 list, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance leads among local enterprises

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News