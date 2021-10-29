Azim Premji retains ‘India’s most generous’ tag, donated ₹27 crore per day | Full List

Hurun India and EdelGive on Thursday released the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. Indian business tycoon Azim Premji has retained the top spot among philanthropist billionaires of India for a second time. The founder of software major Wipro made donations worth ₹9,713 crore during fiscal 2020-21, which comes up to 27 crore per day.
HCL’s Shiv Nadar once again retained the second spot on the list with an annual donation of ₹1,263 crore, marking a 59 per cent rise. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his family occupied the third spot on the philanthropy list with an annual donation of Rs 577 crore.
According to Hurun India and EdelGive, there is only one new face on the India Top 10 this year, despite the cut-off being up 54%. Three individuals still make the India Top 10 after five years, led by Shiv Nadar and followed by Mukesh Ambani and Bajaj & family.
The Top 10 in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 is shown below
|Rank
|
Name
|
Donation (INR Cr)
|
Change %
|
Primary Cause
|
Company
|
3yr Donationn (INR Cr)
|
1(-)
|
Azim Premji & family
|
9,713
|
23%
|
Education
|
Wipro
|
18,070
|
2(-)
|
Shiv Nadar & family
|
1,263
|
59%
|
Arts, Culture & Heritage
|
HCL Technologies
|
2,884
|
3(-)
|
Mukesh Ambani & family
|
577
|
26%
|
Education
|
Reliance Industries
|
1,437
|
4(-)
|
Kumar Mangalam Birla & family
|
377
|
47%
|
Healthcare
|
Aditya Birla
|
732
|
5(+2)
|
Nandan Nilekani
|
183
|
15%
|
Societal Thinking
|
Infosys
|
546
|
6(+2)
|
Hinduja family
|
166
|
25%
|
Education
|
Hinduja
|
351
|
7(+3)
|
Bajaj family
|
136
|
83%
|
Healthcare
|
Bajaj
|
341
|
8(+1)
|
Gautam Adani & family
|
130
|
48%
|
Disaster Relief
|
Adani
|
302
|
8(-3)
|
Anil Agarwal & family
|
130
|
-40%
|
Disaster Relief
|
Vedanta
|
458
|
10(+24)
|
Burman family
|
114
|
502%
|
Healthcare
|
Dabur India
|
151
This is the 8th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India and follows on from the Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of 1,007 richest individuals in India, released in September 2021 for the tenth year. This year’s EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 features individuals who have donated INR 5 crore or more during the period under review.
“Entrepreneurs from Pharmaceutical and Software & Services sectors, which are the top wealth creators in Hurun India Rich List 2021, have interestingly secured the top position in terms of cumulative value of donations too," Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said.
EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List highlights India’s remarkable givers and capture the growing importance of individual givers in India's philanthropic landscape towards nation-building.
