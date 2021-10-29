Follow us on Image Source : PTI Azim Premji retains ‘India’s most generous’ tag, donated ₹27 crore per day | Full List

Hurun India and EdelGive on Thursday released the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. Indian business tycoon Azim Premji has retained the top spot among philanthropist billionaires of India for a second time. The founder of software major Wipro made donations worth ₹9,713 crore during fiscal 2020-21, which comes up to 27 crore per day.

HCL’s Shiv Nadar once again retained the second spot on the list with an annual donation of ₹1,263 crore, marking a 59 per cent rise. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his family occupied the third spot on the philanthropy list with an annual donation of Rs 577 crore.

According to Hurun India and EdelGive, there is only one new face on the India Top 10 this year, despite the cut-off being up 54%. Three individuals still make the India Top 10 after five years, led by Shiv Nadar and followed by Mukesh Ambani and Bajaj & family.

The Top 10 in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 is shown below

Rank Name Donation (INR Cr) Change % Primary Cause Company 3yr Donationn (INR Cr) 1(-) Azim Premji & family 9,713 23% Education Wipro 18,070 2(-) Shiv Nadar & family 1,263 59% Arts, Culture & Heritage HCL Technologies 2,884 3(-) Mukesh Ambani & family 577 26% Education Reliance Industries 1,437 4(-) Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 377 47% Healthcare Aditya Birla 732 5(+2) Nandan Nilekani 183 15% Societal Thinking Infosys 546 6(+2) Hinduja family 166 25% Education Hinduja 351 7(+3) Bajaj family 136 83% Healthcare Bajaj 341 8(+1) Gautam Adani & family 130 48% Disaster Relief Adani 302 8(-3) Anil Agarwal & family 130 -40% Disaster Relief Vedanta 458 10(+24) Burman family 114 502% Healthcare Dabur India 151

This is the 8th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India and follows on from the Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of 1,007 richest individuals in India, released in September 2021 for the tenth year. This year’s EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 features individuals who have donated INR 5 crore or more during the period under review.

“Entrepreneurs from Pharmaceutical and Software & Services sectors, which are the top wealth creators in Hurun India Rich List 2021, have interestingly secured the top position in terms of cumulative value of donations too," Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said.

EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List highlights India’s remarkable givers and capture the growing importance of individual givers in India's philanthropic landscape towards nation-building.

