Dual milestone! Indian aerospace firm delivers 1000th electrical panel for Boeing's Apache

An Indian aviation firm has achieved dual milestone with Boeing by delivering the 2000th harness for the Osprey and the 1000th electrical panel for the Apache of the global aerospace major, the company said Monday.

Boeing India in a statement said, it "remains committed to investing in India's supplier capability and a local workforce across manufacturing engineering services, training and skills-development, to create a world-class aerospace ecosystem in India".

Rossell Techsys has been a long-standing Boeing supplier in India, since 2013, the global aviation bellwether said.

"Rossell Techsys celebrated dual milestones with Boeing for the V-22 Osprey and AH-64 Apache programs. Rossell Techsys delivered the 2000th harness for the V-22 Osprey and the 1000th electrical panel for the AH-64 Apache to Boeing," the statement said.

Boeing and Rossell Techsys partnership is an example of the success of the 'Make in India' program for the AH-64 Apache, Boeing India said.

The contract for AH-64 Apache components was awarded to the Indian firm in March 2017, and the V-22 Osprey components in August 2017. In January 2019, Rossell delivered the 15,000th wire harness to Boeing for the AH-64 Apache, it added.

"We are proud to partner with Rossell Techsys to deliver high-quality components for some of Boeing's most advanced platforms like the Osprey and Apache," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Rossell Techsys, the aerospace and defence division of Rossell India Limited, is a partner to global aerospace and defence companies, with expertise in electronic systems, test solutions, interconnect and electrical systems, and in aftermarket services.

"Rossell Techsys is committed to strengthening aerospace manufacturing in India. Partnering with Boeing has enabled us to further develop and position ourselves as a globally competitive aerospace supplier," said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer, Rossell Techsys.

Boeing has invested significantly in the development of a robust aerospace ecosystem in India, with over 160 existing industrial partners including Rossell Techsys, who are raising the bar to deliver world-class quality, cost-efficiency and productivity as they become an important part of the company's worldwide supply chain for some of the most innovative products in the world, the statement said.

"Boeing provides technical knowledge and support to suppliers, helping them deliver components of the highest quality standards for the global aerospace industry. Boeing sourcing from India has quadrupled over the years and now stands at USD 1 billion," the statement said.

Boeing also partners with Rossell Techsys on skilling initiatives to prepare a future ready aerospace workforce. These curricula and initiatives are training workers on aerospace-relevant skills to support India's growing aerospace ecosystem, it said.