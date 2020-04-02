COVID-19: Women Jan Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for 3 months. Get details here

COVID-19: Women Jan Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for 3 months

In the view of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the Central government on Thursday announced to get Rs 500 per month to women Jan Dhan account holder for the next 3 months through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). As per the government's data, this decision will benefit about 20 crore account holders. This benefit will come as a part of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Gareeb Kalyan package worth Rs 1.7 lakh to give relief to the poor tide over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Centre, there are 53 per cent accounts of women in the PMJDY scheme. The money will be released based on the last digit of the account number. For example, if the last digit of your account number is 0 or 1, then money will be credited in your account on April 3. Likewise, for digits 2 or 3 the date would be April 4, for 4 or 5, it will be April 7, for 6 or 7, April 8 and for 8 or 9, April 9. After April 9, the beneficiary may go on any day to withdraw the money.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched in August, 2014 with an aim to provide universal access to banking facilities to the people of India.

The Jan Dhan account has several benefits as it provides Overdraft Facility and RuPay Debit Card too. The account also provides Free Accident Insurance benefits.

The Jan Dhan account holder can also avail cheque book facility but for this, the account holder will have to keep a minimum balance in their account.