Budget 2020 has vision as well as action: PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Bdget 2020

Budget 2020: PM Narendra Modi on Satrday hailed the Union Budget as one having conflence of vision and action. In his televised address to the nation just hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that the budget will empower the common man and take him ahead. He said that the reforms proposed in Budget 2020 will be instrmental in strengthening Indian economy and democracy.

He stressed his commitment to 'Minimum government, maximum governance'.

Here are some of his top comments from the speech

"Agriclture, infrastrctre, technology, textile are main fields of employment generation. The budget has stressed on this" "Budget 2020 will help doubling farmer income" "Budget 2020 has given new energy to yoth of the country by promoting startups" "Taxpayer charter annonced in the budget will clarify rights of tax payers. "Budget has an integrated approach for agriclture. This will involve adopting new techniques along with traditional ones. This will improve employment opportnities" "Budget 2020 has widened scope for human resource development and device manufactring under Ayushman Bharat Yojana" "We have strived to generate employment opportunity in technology sector"

(More to follow)

